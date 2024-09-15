State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $10.22 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,229 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ResMed were worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,743,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,052,229,000 after buying an additional 173,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ResMed by 51.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,772,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,105,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,642 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,966,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 48.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 740,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,694,000 after acquiring an additional 241,195 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 698,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,225,000 after purchasing an additional 95,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $2,833,378.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at $85,060,983.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $194,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,502,383.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $2,833,378.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at $85,060,983.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,931 shares of company stock valued at $22,644,807 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Oppenheimer downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.70.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $248.93 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $255.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.95 and a 200-day moving average of $207.01.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

