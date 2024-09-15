State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.15 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,388 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $148.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $149.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.74.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.60.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

