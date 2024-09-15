State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9.37 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,219 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Garmin were worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $10,981,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,359.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,359.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GRMN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $172.68 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $184.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.80 and its 200 day moving average is $161.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

