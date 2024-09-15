State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,497 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $8,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Raymond James by 105.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Raymond James by 77.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 46.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $117.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $91.67 and a 12 month high of $131.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.29.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.70.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

