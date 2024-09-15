State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NVR were worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in NVR by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 1.0% in the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total transaction of $1,513,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $9,369.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 5.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8,649.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8,008.91. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,210.49 and a one year high of $9,423.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

