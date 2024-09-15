State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,188 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CBRE opened at $118.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.09 and a 200-day moving average of $96.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $119.18.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,168.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.