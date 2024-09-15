State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 15,200 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.1 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $300.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.01. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.00 and a 52 week high of $413.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

