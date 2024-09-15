State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 20,911 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,911 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $10,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 998.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,525,000 after purchasing an additional 99,441 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 527.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 22,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,753,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $282.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $290.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

