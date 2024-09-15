State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 26,105 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,105 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CDW were worth $10,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,256,000 after buying an additional 73,503 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after buying an additional 30,012 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,541,000 after buying an additional 55,239 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $3,940,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 374,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,132,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $220.15 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $185.04 and a 52-week high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.75.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.63.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

