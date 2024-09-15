State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 35,721 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,693 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 35,721 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NetApp were worth $10,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 706.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP opened at $117.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.94 and a 200 day moving average of $115.89. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $135.01.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.41% and a net margin of 17.01%. NetApp’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

NetApp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $424,518.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,565.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total value of $954,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,369 shares in the company, valued at $24,604,271.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,565.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

