State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 50,788 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,788 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM stock opened at $117.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $117.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 433.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total value of $547,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,326.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,882 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,740. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

