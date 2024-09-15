State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 81,402 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,402 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $11,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 915.0% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 518,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 467,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $78.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 108.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

