State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,171 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,171 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $10,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in HubSpot by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after buying an additional 626,977 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,406,000 after purchasing an additional 604,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $311,236,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 92,828.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,230,000 after purchasing an additional 487,348 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,983,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $491.17 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3,140.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $570.06.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $672,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,507,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,009,441.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $672,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,507,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,012 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,253. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.79.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

