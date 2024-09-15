STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) CFO Sells $5,763,004.00 in Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
STERIS Stock Down 0.7 %
STE opened at $244.83 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $195.47 and a 1-year high of $248.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.02 and a 200-day moving average of $225.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.
STERIS Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STE
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in STERIS by 77.9% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 112.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About STERIS
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than STERIS
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.