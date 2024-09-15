StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. The company has a market cap of $428,050.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.70. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.46.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
