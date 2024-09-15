StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Concord Medical Services Price Performance

CCM opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. Concord Medical Services has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

About Concord Medical Services



Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services.

