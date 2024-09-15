StockNews.com Lowers Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $227.05.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $237.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $242.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.1% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.