Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Purchases 3,975 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 161.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 41,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.2% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE XOM opened at $111.15 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $438.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

