Sudhanshu Chhabra Sells 52,851 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 52,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,915.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average is $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

ZWS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,213,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $7,674,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,855,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

