Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.6% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Capital International Investors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,471,687,000 after acquiring an additional 778,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $6,016,878,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,894,729,000 after acquiring an additional 150,812 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,836,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,013,457,000 after acquiring an additional 450,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.06.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %
JPM opened at $204.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $581.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
