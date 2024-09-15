Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at SEK 21.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is SEK 20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is SEK 20.65. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of SEK 15.80 and a 12 month high of SEK 22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of SEK 0.67 by SEK 0.04. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of SEK 1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of SEK 1.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Swedbank AB will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

