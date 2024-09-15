Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 86.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,593,000 after acquiring an additional 203,601 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $490.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $440.62 and a one year high of $629.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.29.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total transaction of $4,915,929.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,466,885.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total transaction of $4,915,929.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,466,885.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,616,637 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.09.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

