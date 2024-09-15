Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,813 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.66% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,897,000 after purchasing an additional 788,535 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,954,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,383,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,687,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 324.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 317,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 242,413 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.62 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 11.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

