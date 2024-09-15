Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,459,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101,511 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $80,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $69.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.52.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $118,440.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,195,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $1,928,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,197,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,949,140.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $118,440.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,195,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,966,317. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMHC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

