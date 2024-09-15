TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 4,600 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.09% of National HealthCare worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in National HealthCare by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in National HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 6,700.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Brian F. Kidd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $260,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,327.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National HealthCare Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NHC opened at $124.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.23. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.41.

National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $300.66 million during the quarter.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation principally operates long-term health carecenters and home health care programs. Their health care centers provide subacute, skilled and intermediate nursing and rehabilitative care.

