TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 204.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HLI opened at $154.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.61 and its 200 day moving average is $136.42. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.67 and a 12-month high of $157.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $1,263,269.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,818,759 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

