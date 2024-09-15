TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.27% of Five Star Bancorp worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 30.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $29.54 on Friday. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 22.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $87,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,128.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,340. Insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

