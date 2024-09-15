TD Asset Management Inc Buys 4,684 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 255,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 35,332 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,796,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 150,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 31,607 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,451,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $64.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.40. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.36%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

