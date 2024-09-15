TD Asset Management Inc Buys 5,351 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,285,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after buying an additional 64,570 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,758,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 12.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

NYSE TIXT opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $389.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TIXT. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

TELUS International (Cda) Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

