TD Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 26,400 Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Select Medical during the second quarter worth about $2,807,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 327,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEM. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NYSE SEM opened at $35.23 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average is $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

