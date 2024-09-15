TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 135,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 378.0% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 483.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Wendy’s Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of WEN opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.15 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 9.18%. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $17,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,943,466 shares in the company, valued at $256,728,745.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wendy’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.