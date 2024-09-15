TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the fourth quarter worth about $57,816,000. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global-E Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,071,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its holdings in Global-E Online by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 992,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,346,000 after buying an additional 429,367 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Global-E Online by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 262,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after buying an additional 23,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the 1st quarter valued at $2,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $36.65 on Friday. Global-E Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average is $33.58.

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLBE has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Global-E Online currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.82.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

