TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,304,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at $52,948,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,347,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,590,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,354,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,868,000 after buying an additional 134,209 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KFY. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.35. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $75.30.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.84 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.96%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

