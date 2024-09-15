TD Asset Management Inc Has $953,000 Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,032 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 96,072 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3,511,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 351,160 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 351,150 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,106,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,403,461 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $79,845,000 after purchasing an additional 306,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Activity

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $16,374,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,374,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,423.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,497 shares of company stock worth $6,732,150 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.