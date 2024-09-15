TD Asset Management Inc Has $988,000 Stock Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,286,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,043,000 after acquiring an additional 392,805 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,215,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,813,000 after purchasing an additional 465,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,042,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 218,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in ICL Group by 931.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 320,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 289,174 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of ICL opened at $4.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.23. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $5.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

