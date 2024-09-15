TD Asset Management Inc Invests $1.11 Million in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,536 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $137,465,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 387.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,377 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 29.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,358,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,024,000 after purchasing an additional 985,421 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,988,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,196,000 after buying an additional 462,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Capmk lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nutanix from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $59.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -843.59, a PEG ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.19. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $73.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

