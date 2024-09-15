TD Asset Management Inc Invests $1.45 Million in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,534 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $171.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,321.51 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.85. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.15 and a 1-year high of $171.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

Insider Activity

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,261,750.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,261,750.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $19,361,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,782,775 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

