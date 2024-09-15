TD Asset Management Inc Invests $894,000 in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCI. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HCI Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 115.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCI. StockNews.com cut HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on HCI Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCI Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $100.29 on Friday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $121.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.39.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. HCI Group had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $206.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

