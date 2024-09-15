TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 260,342 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 248.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,342 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,171,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,601,000 after buying an additional 353,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,784,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,962 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $17,914,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $19,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of AUR opened at $5.05 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

