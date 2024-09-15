TD Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of Certara worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,135,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,820,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,682 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Certara by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 715,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,793,000 after acquiring an additional 79,013 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Certara by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 769,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after acquiring an additional 370,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $14,262,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara Stock Up 2.1 %

CERT stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $93.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.01 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $578,318.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,658.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CERT shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CERT

Certara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.