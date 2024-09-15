TD Asset Management Inc Sells 500 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 947.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $88,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AMR shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of AMR opened at $210.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.60. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $452.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.05 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

