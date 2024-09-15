TD Asset Management Inc Sells 68,000 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Wave Life Sciences worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 50.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 35.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $730.98 million, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of -1.13. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77.

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,395.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $279,555.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,361.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

