TD Asset Management Inc Sells 702 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $146,523,000. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,088 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,542,000 after buying an additional 793,976 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,031.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,813,000 after buying an additional 595,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrone Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,244,000 after purchasing an additional 534,143 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $116.64 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $117.60. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.68.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.