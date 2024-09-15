TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.45.

TEL opened at $145.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.28. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in TE Connectivity by 209.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

