Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,328 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,150,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after buying an additional 535,164 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,906,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,988,000 after buying an additional 107,909 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 61,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEVA. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:TEVA opened at $18.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Stories

