Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGNW) Short Interest Down 18.8% in August

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Tevogen Bio Stock Performance
Shares of TVGNW opened at $0.01 on Friday. Tevogen Bio has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.
Tevogen Bio Company Profile
