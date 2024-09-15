Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 61,701 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,088 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Donald Kafka sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $1,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,786.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 1,944 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $41,815.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,608.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald Kafka sold 50,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $1,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,786.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,452 shares of company stock worth $1,790,066. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Up 1.7 %

FBP opened at $20.24 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $304.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 36.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group raised their price target on First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

