Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,674 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NFG stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $60.75.

Insider Activity at National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at $542,981.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFG shares. StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

