Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 61.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vornado Realty Trust

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 242.48 and a beta of 1.65.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $450.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on VNO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

