Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.10% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 33,623 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 5,109.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.07. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.03 and a 12 month high of $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.67, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

